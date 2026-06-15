This is why a new East Cobb business is rushing to help homeless students

The Brief Big Frog Custom T-Shirts launched a "Room for Everyone" fundraiser in East Cobb to support homeless students. The campaign aims to raise $10,000 by the end of the month through the sale of three distinct T-shirt designs. Organizers confirmed that 60% of all proceeds will directly benefit Wheeler High School students and their families.



A newly opened East Cobb business is kicking off its operations by giving back to the community through a fundraiser aimed at helping homeless students.

What we know:

A new East Cobb business is jumping straight into community service just days after opening its doors. Big Frog Custom T-Shirts launched its first fundraiser, called "Room for Everyone," to support local homeless students. Owners Lydia and Ben Olu-Harding started the business as a mission-driven adventure to make a change.

The fundraising campaign features three different T-shirt designs, with a goal to raise $10,000 by the end of the month. Organizers confirmed that 60 percent of all T-shirt sales from the fundraiser will benefit homeless students and their families at Wheeler High School. The initiative is the first of many planned fundraising campaigns for the business.

What they're saying:

Lydia said they wanted to partner with local organizations to maximize their efforts for the student population. "We wanted to figure out a way to partner with Grace Marietta to raise funds to help our community that is right here In our back door and help that student population get on their feet," Olu-Harding said.

According to the owners, the phrase "Room for Everyone" carries multiple meanings for the campaign. "We want everyone to have a safe room and safe household but also times we are in now there's room for us at the table to talk about what our different views are and come together and make a change in our world," Olu-Harding said.

The designs vary to appeal to different groups within the community. "One is like a table that kind of looks like an old southern table with three mismatch dining chairs on it that says room for everyone. Then we made a fun smiley design for kids," Olu-Harding said.

The couple noted that their own family ties fuel their desire to stay involved locally. "We have three children; we are connected in the community. We see needs around us every day, and we wanted to figure out a way to make that connection," Olu-Harding said.

What you can do:

Community members who want to buy a t-shirt or support the high school campaign can view the designs and order online through the official Big Frog East Cobb fundraising link.