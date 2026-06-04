This is why an Atlanta driver wants scooters regulated after a costly crash

The Brief An Atlanta driver is demanding stricter regulations after a scooter rider plowed into her vehicle in Midtown. The driver says an Atlanta Police officer witnessed the crash on 15th Street but refused to help. Investigators are still searching for the scooter rider who walked away from the scene.



A frustrated driver wants tighter rules on electric scooters after a rider slammed into her car in Midtown, while police defend an officer who witnessed the collision but took no action.

Midtown scooter crash

What we know:

An Atlanta driver is facing a massive repair bill after a scooter rider T-boned her car last week. Kim Liddle was driving eastbound on 15th Street when she said a scooter came out of nowhere and plowed into her BMW. Liddle stopped immediately to check on the female rider, who was knocked to the ground but ended up being okay.

Liddle said she was deeply disturbed that an Atlanta Police officer parked in the lane witnessed the entire crash but refused to step in. According to Liddle, when she asked the officer if he saw the wreck, he responded, "can't help, call 911 , you are going to need to file a police report and left." Liddle must now pay $6,000 to replace both driver-side doors and believes the city needs to hold riders accountable.

Police post explanation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the identity or the exact age of the scooter rider involved in the crash. The Atlanta Police Department said the first officer on the scene was working a second job and could not legally leave his assigned post. By the time a second officer arrived to investigate, the female scooter rider had already walked off.

Police are still looking for the unidentified rider. It remains unclear if the rider was underage or carried any form of insurance, which highlights the regulatory gaps Liddle is now fighting to change.