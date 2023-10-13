Is the city of Atlanta to blame for streets being in disrepair?

Apartment residents in Buckhead enjoy a brand-new residence that costs top dollar.

However, on their doorstep along Pharr Road are steel plates and some open construction holes that have left an unappealing curb appeal. That part of the road has been torn up since early summer.

At first glance, it looks like a city of Atlanta issue, but it may not.

At that location, and in neighborhoods around the city, there are streets in disrepair. Even if a city department did not cause the problem, residents and motorists look to city officials to resolve the matter.

One of the common problems can be water that collects under the pavement and weakens the concrete.

The city of Atlanta water department is using technology to find leaks and try to make repairs before sinkholes form.

In addition to water, the city’s public works office and transportation department also have a role in trying to ensure all the streets are passable.