'Is God Is' stars talk nailing film’s challenging tone

The Brief The new dark comedy-thriller "Is God Is" opens in theaters nationwide on Friday, May 15th. Written and directed by Aleshea Harris, the film centers on twins ordered by their mother to hunt down and kill their abusive father. The film's powerful acting esemble includes Academy Award nominee Sterling K. Brown, Vivica A. Fox, and Erika Alexander – along with star-marking performances by Kara Young and Mallori Johnson.



Two sisters go on a road trip to find their long-lost father in the new film "Is God Is" — but don’t expect any Hallmark-style heartwarming reunions.

"Is God Is" is the new dark comedy thriller written and directed Aleshea Harris and based on her stage play; the plot centers on twins (played by Kara Young and Mallori Johnson) ordered by their mother to hunt down and kill their abusive father.

Vivica A. Fox plays the scarred and bedridden mother in a powerful, transformative performance.

"It was a four-hour procedure to get everything on, with the nails and the hair [and] the prosthetics," says Fox. "But can I tell you…we had the best team. The best team that was so professional, that had me so comfortable."

Erika Alexander co-stars as a faith healer blinded by her devotion to the twins’ father, and is tasked with making an enormous impact in just a single sequence.

"That’s called 40 years and prayer," explains Alexander. "Because what you hope is that your life and experience and the acting experience that you have adds up to the moments that you need to be, like, a shot. Like lightning in a bottle."

The violent, sadistic father — referred to as "The Monster" — is played by Academy Award nominee Sterling K. Brown. The "American Fiction" actor says it was a challenge to find the humanity in the character.

"Stepping back away from it, I do think that he’s a sociopath," says Brown of his character. "But while you’re in it, you don’t think of them as a sociopath. Everyone has a justification in their own mind for the actions that they take in life."

"Is God Is" also stars Janelle Monáe, Mykelti Williamson, and Josiah Cross, and is set to open nationwide in theatres Friday, May 15th. Click the video player in this article to hear more from the stars of the film.