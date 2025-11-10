Expand / Collapse search
IRS direct deposit relief payment in November? What we know

By Sam Kosmas
Published  November 10, 2025 8:16am EST
Consumer
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • No federal relief payments are scheduled for 2025.
    • Officials urge caution and warn against fake IRS messages and payment scams.
    • Online rumors about IRS deposits are not backed by any official announcements.

Rumors continue swirling online about IRS relief payments landing in bank accounts by November or year’s end — but are they true?

What we know:

No. There are no plans for additional federal stimulus payments in 2025. The last was the $1,400 Recovery Rebate Credit from 2021, which had a final claim deadline of April 15, 2025.

The backstory:

In October, viral posts claimed a $1,702 stimulus payment was on the way. Those posts appeared to reference Alaska’s Permanent Fund Dividend which is a payment made each year to eligible residents funded by state mineral revenues.

What you can do:

The IRS encourages reporting suspicious IRS, Treasury and tax-related emails, texts, social media accounts, phone calls and letters to help shut down scams and phishing attacks that trick people into sharing personal information online.

The Federal Trade Commission offers the following advice for avoiding stimulus payment scams:

  • Use only the official IRS website to submit information — never respond to calls, texts, or emails.
  • Ignore unsolicited messages claiming to be from the IRS about your stimulus payment.
  • Don’t pay to receive stimulus payments — it’s free and automatic.
  • Watch out for fake check scams asking you to return money after depositing a stimulus payment.

More information on how to avoid scams can be found online.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the IRS, the FTC and previous FOX 5 reporting.

