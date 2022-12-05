IRS adds new webpage to prep for tax season

The IRS is making getting ready for tax season easier than ever. They have a new option - one stop you can make to organize yourself.

The page lays out your ‘to-do’ list for you. You start by creating an IRS account then you gather your documents, and the list continues.

But here’s one that will be of real interest this year — what’s new for 2023 and how this will affect this year’s tax return.

Let’s peek inside. Many things are returning to the pre-COVID days.

There are no more stimulus payments. So don’t expect a big, fat refund. Extra money will not be folded in.

Tax credits go back to 2019 numbers. Those fatter "Child Tax Credits" and "Earned Income Tax Credits" will change. Here’s another example: The "Dependent Care Credit" last year was as high as $8,000. This year it’s $2,100.

But more people may be eligible for the "Premium Tax Credit" and this year’s "Inflation Reduction Act" means electric vehicle credits.

Here's where you get started: GET TAX SEASON READY.