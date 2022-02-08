Investigators working to learn cause of fire at Parkview High School

article

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire at Parkview High School on Tuesday.

Students and staff were evacuated without incident, officials said.

A spokesperson said the fire has been extinguished and crews are working to remove smoke from the building.

A Gwinnett County Public Schools spokesperson said some was reported in a bathroom in one of the buildings. The school received the all-clear from fire officials to return to the building and the school has started to dismiss students.

Buses are running later than usual.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE