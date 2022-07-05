Investigators working to ID person suspected of passing counterfeit money at Dollar General stores

article

Deputies are searching for a person accused of using counterfeit money at several northeast Georgia dollar stores.

The White County Sheriff's Office shared surveillance footage of someone apparently checking out at Dollar General stores.

Deputies said the suspect was passing money at stores in White County and Habersham County.

Investigators ask anyone who can identify this person to call the Criminal Investigations Division at the White County Sheriff’s Office at 706-865-5177 Ext. 230.