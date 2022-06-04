Expand / Collapse search

Investigators search for dirt bike stolen from child in Haralson County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Haralson County
A dirt bike that looks like one stolen from a child in Haralson County, according to the sheriff's office. (Provided by Haralson County Sheriff's Office)

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Haralson County Sheriff's Office asked residents to help locate a dirt bike recently stolen from a child. 

The sheriff's office said Saturday it happened at around 4:15 a.m. Officials said two ATVs drove into a driveway on Old 100 Highway near Highpoint Road. 

Officials said someone stole a child's 2017 Honda CR-F150R. 

Investigators said a man "unstrapped" the bike and took it off a trailer. 

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff's office at 770-646-2011.