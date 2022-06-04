Investigators search for dirt bike stolen from child in Haralson County

article

The Haralson County Sheriff's Office asked residents to help locate a dirt bike recently stolen from a child.

The sheriff's office said Saturday it happened at around 4:15 a.m. Officials said two ATVs drove into a driveway on Old 100 Highway near Highpoint Road.

Officials said someone stole a child's 2017 Honda CR-F150R.

Investigators said a man "unstrapped" the bike and took it off a trailer.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff's office at 770-646-2011.