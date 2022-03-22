Man went on a joyride in a stolen school bus, investigators say

A Paulding County man is in jail after investigators say he went on a wild ride in the middle of the night. Sheriff's investigators say the man stole a school bus early Tuesday morning, but he didn't get very far.

"We got a call just before 4 a.m. that a school bus had plowed through a yard," said Paulding County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Ashley Henson.

The school bus went off the road, crashed through a privacy fence, sped across a yard, through another fence, and came to a sudden stop five feet from Melissa Barron's back door.

"They're lucky they didn't get ejected because they probably would have been in my kitchen," said Barron.

Investigators determined the bus was stolen from Moses Middle School.

"He broke into the parking lot of the school and was able to crank it, we don't know if there were keys or he hot wired it, but he was able to get in the bus, get it going and that's when he went on his joyride," said Sgt. Henson.

After crashing the bus, the driver tried to make a run for it, but he didn't get very far thanks to some neighbors who heard the commotion and came running.

"They were able to tackle him, hold him down, one of them is in law enforcement. He was able to handcuff him and they waited for the sheriff's office to come," said Barron.

Deputies arrested 21-year-old Cody Green.

Green has almost a dozen charges against him, including Theft, Possession of Heroin, and DUI While Driving a Commercial Motor Vehicle.

Once Green got to the jail, investigators learned something else about Green. They say he lied about his name.

"It was determined he literally threw his brother under the bus and used his brother's identity as his," said Henson.

