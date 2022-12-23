Expand / Collapse search
Investigators identify remains found near Etowah River in Canton

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Canton
FOX 5 Atlanta
Canton police say human remains were found the Etowah River on Nov. 17, 2022. article

Canton police say human remains were found the Etowah River on Nov. 17, 2022. (FOX 5)

CANTON, Ga. - Investigators have identified remains discovered near the Etowah River in Canton

The Canton Police Department said 62-year-old John Waller was found in November near Reformation Parkway and Waleska Street. 

The GBI Medical Examiner's Office still hasn't determined the cause of Waller's death.

It's unclear if investigators suspect foul play. 