Investigators asking for help solving Dawsonville arson case

Fire investigators are asking the public's help in an investigation into a Dawson County arson case.

According to the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, investigators determined a fire at a home on the 200 block of Hampton Drive in Dawsonville, Georgia.

Investigators say the fire happened around 3 p.m. on May 16 in the living room are of the home.

"The 960 square-foot, 20-year-old mobile home was completely destroyed by the blaze," Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said in a statement.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist.

If you have any information, please call the Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.