Investigation underway after man shot multiple times at Atlanta apartments

article

Police are investigating a shooting on Memorial Drive in Atlanta on Thursday night that sent one man to the hospital.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at an apartment on the 1400 block of Memorial Drive SE.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.

Medics rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officials believe that he will recover from his injuries.

Investigators have not shared the victim's name or any details about what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.