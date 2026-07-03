Investigation ongoing after 2 males found dead in Webster County

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The Brief Webster County deputies searching for a missing person discovered the bodies of a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old near a rural intersection on Wednesday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the active case, with plans to turn the findings over to the district attorney following autopsies. Information regarding this case is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office at 229-931-2439 or the Webster County Sheriff’s Office at 229-828-7503. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at gbi.georgia.gov , or via the "See Something, Send Something" mobile app.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the deaths of two young men found dead following a missing persons search.

What we know:

Webster County deputies searching for a missing person discovered the bodies of two males Wednesday near the intersection of Twin Towers and Johnson roads. The victims were identified as 19-year-old Zekevian James of Richland and 17-year-old Jo’Quavious Jones of Lumpkin.

The investigation began on June 30, when a family member of one of the victims contacted the sheriff's office to report them missing.

The bodies will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies and authorities say the investigation remains active. Once it is complete, the case file will be turned over to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.

What we don't know:

We do not know how the two teens knew each other or if they were traveling together.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office at 229-931-2439 or the Webster County Sheriff’s Office at 229-828-7503. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at gbi.georgia.gov, or via the "See Something, Send Something" mobile app.