Invasive mystery snail discovered in Lake Lanier

Wildlife officials in Georgia are warning about a mystery snail invading the Lake Lanier area.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division, the invasive species, a member of the genus Cipangopaludina, also known as Chinese/Japanese Mystery Snails, have been discovered in multiple water bodies across Georgia, with Lake Lanier being the latest.

Officials say the snail was found and identified during a routine sampling of the lake.

"While we initially hoped that this was an individual specimen found on Lanier, further investigation indicated that this is a viable, reproducing population of snails," said Jim Page, WRD Aquatic Nuisance Species Coordinator.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division says a member of the genus Cipangopaludina, also known as Chinese/Japanese Mystery Snails was recently discovered at Lake Lanier. (Georgia Department of Natural Resources)

Invasive aquatic species can cause significant ecological and economic damage, from harming vessels and boating equipment to disrupting natural ecosystems by displacing native species.

"While we cannot say with absolute certainty how this invasive snail was introduced into Lake Lanier, its presence in various food markets within the U.S. and its popularity as a pet for some aquarium owners are at least two possible sources," Page explained. "It should be noted, however, that recent regulatory changes prohibit individuals from possessing live mystery snails within the state of Georgia, regardless of their intended use."

The mystery snail poses additional concerns, including the potential to outcompete native snails and the risk of hosting intestinal parasites if consumed raw or undercooked.

Preventing the introduction of invasive species is crucial to protecting Georgia’s waters, Page says.

"Prevention continues to be our best tool in fighting the war on invasive species, and prevention is only achieved with the help of the public," said Page. "Whether it’s taking time to thoroughly wash down your boat, trailer, and fishing gear after each outing on the water; choosing not to dump aquariums; or simply not intentionally releasing non-native species into waterbodies where they did not previously occur are just a few ways you can help. Let’s protect our waters!"