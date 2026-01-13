Intersection renamed for retired cop who died after Cumming Christmas parade

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy of the City of Cumming

City officials, first responders and family members gathered Monday to officially name the intersection of Castleberry Road and Buford Dam Road the "Sergeant Rob Muth Memorial Intersection," honoring a longtime law enforcement officer and volunteer killed in the line of service.

What we know:

Sgt. Rob Muth died Dec. 14 after being struck by a vehicle the night before while directing traffic following the City of Cumming Christmas Parade. He was serving with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Emergency Response Team when he was hit.

Muth was remembered as a lifelong public servant. He retired after 21 years with the Boca Raton Police Department before continuing his service in Forsyth County as a Bluecoat security officer and as a volunteer with the Sheriff’s Office, including the Citizens Helping in Policing unit and CERT.

City leaders said the memorial intersection ensures his service and sacrifice will not be forgotten.

The crash remains under investigation by the Cumming Police Department. It is unknown if anyone has been charged in connection to the crash.