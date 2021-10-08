Instagram down: Facebook says some users unable to access platforms again

Instagram appeared to be experiencing issues again after Facebook and its apps experienced hours-long outages on Monday that resulted in connection trouble and the inability to load newsfeeds for thousands of users around the world.

On Friday, Instagram posted a statement to its Twitter account Instagram Comms, writing, "We know some of you may be having some issues using Instagram right now (). We’re so sorry and are working as quickly as possible to fix."

Online website tracker Down Detector showed a major spike in consumer complaints Friday afternoon as many users took to Twitter to share their frustration.

Parent company Facebook also tweeted that they were aware that many people are experiencing difficulty accessing their apps.

"We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience," Facebook wrote on its Twitter account.

This story is developing. Check back for more.



