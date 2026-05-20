Inside the FBI Atlanta Citizens Academy setup that mimics real-life threats

The Brief Local civic, business, and religious leaders are experiencing special agent tactical training through the FBI Atlanta Citizens Academy. Participants in the Atlanta program face simulated split-second gunfire decisions to separate real threats from non-threats. The interactive academy pulls back the curtain on Hollywood myths by providing direct access to agents



Local civic, business, and religious leaders are getting an inside look at federal law enforcement training through the FBI Atlanta Citizens Academy at the regional headquarters.

The community outreach program provides participants with hands-on experience in tactical gear and specialized operations to foster better relationships between the agency and local communities.

FBI Atlanta special agent training

What we know:

Members of the community are experiencing the exact training simulations federal law enforcement personnel undergo for real-life field encounters. Program participants get a close up look at tactical gear and SWAT equipment.

The academy participants also learn about counterterrorism, cybercrimes, and counterintelligence operations. Assistant Special Agent Shawn Matthews stated that the program helps dispel misconceptions, noting, "the mystique of the FBI over the years and the history of the FBI gives us the reputation that we have. but it is also that secrecy that sometimes doesn't allow people to understand what we do."

Special Agent Matthews also said "This is a great opportunity for people to come in and learn about the FBI, the things that we bring to our local law enforcement partners and what we do to help prevent crime in the community.

Local law enforcement transparency

What's next:

The FBI says the citizens academy is 8 weeks long. They get applications from people across the state and it is very competitive to get in to the program.

Community relationships with agents

The backstory:

The program is designed to humanize federal law enforcement and bridge gaps with local neighborhoods. Financial crimes consultant and academy participant Aaron Glover explained that his understanding of the agency previously came from Hollywood movies. Glover noted that coming into the field office allowed him to see "good investigating, good intelligence sharing, and really just being good humans in the community." Alumni from the academy regularly stay involved by attending community events to discuss agency operations and share information about the FBI. Some members also go on trips together to other FBI facilities.