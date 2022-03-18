Innovative high school students help SWAT team stay safe

Some young innovators in Gwinnett County have come up with a solution to make area SWAT members safer while on duty.

Students at Maxwell High School of Technology have designed a camera mount for the Lilburn Police Department’s SWAT team.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

The city uses a barrel style camera which couldn’t mount to the team member’s helmets without interfering with their hearing protection.

One of the SWAT team members is a graduate of Maxwell and decided to take the problem to them.

The students quickly took up the task of finding a solution to the problem.

They ended up designing new mounts that can be attached to the helmets.

The new pieces can be created using a 3D printer.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____