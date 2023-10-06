Inmates charged with starting fire at Troup County Jail

Four Troup County inmates face additional charges after they reportedly started a fire at the jail.

On Wednesday afternoon, detention officers at the Troup County jail were alerted to reports of a possible fire and spotted smoke coming from of the inmate housing units.

After evacuating inmates and calling the Troup County Fire Department, officers entered the unit and found multiple uniforms that had been lit on fire.

Investigators say they learned that the four inmates damaged a light fixture and "configured it in a manner to start a fire" and ignite the jumpsuits.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Jason Cofield (Troup County Sheriff's Office)

Two inmates - Jason Cofield and Travis Preston Shelnutt - are facing charges of first-degree arson, first-degree criminal damage, interference with government property, and riot in a penal institute.

Two other inmates - Michael Dennis Cornett and Edward Anthony Facile - are charged with riot in a penal institute.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing and more charges may be possible.

