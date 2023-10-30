Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County
Freeze Warning
from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Clay County
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Polk County, Haralson County
Freeze Watch
from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County

Inmate suspected in prison attack on Kristin Smart’s killer previously murdered ‘I-5 Strangler’

Published 
California
Associated Press
4343cb9d-GettyImages-1659530381.jpg article

Paul Flores, left, appears with defense attorney Robert Sanger in Monterey County Superior Court in Salinas, California on Friday, March 10, 2023. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for murdering Cal Poly student Kristin Smart. (Laura Dic



COALINGA, Calif. - A California inmate accused of attacking Paul Flores this summer, shortly after Flores reported to prison to serve his conviction for murdering college student Kristin Smart, strangled his serial killer cellmate two years ago, officials said.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation this week identified inmate Jason Budrow as the suspect in the Aug. 23 attack on Flores at the Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga, about 185 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.

The department declined to share information about how Budrow allegedly was able to get to Flores or whether it is investigating how the attack happened on the agency’s watch in light of Budrow’s previous behavior while incarcerated.

"CDCR is limited in the amount of information it can provide on incarcerated people’s housing for safety and security reasons," the agency said in an email.

Budrow is serving life without parole for fatally strangling his girlfriend in 2010 in Riverside County. In a jailhouse interview that year with The Press-Examiner, he described himself as a "Satanist" and sported a "666" tattoo above his right eye. He also was convicted in 2006 of sexually assaulting a teenager.

In 2021, Budrow strangled his new cellmate, serial killer Roger Reece Kibbe, who was known as the I-5 Strangler in the 1970s and 1980s. Kibbe strangled and raped at least seven women — several of them in the Sacramento and Stockton areas along Interstate 5 — and cut his victims’ clothing into odd patterns.

The killing of Kibbe in Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Sacramento, earned Budrow another consecutive life sentence. An autopsy revealed that Budrow, then 40, strangled the 81-year-old Kibbe in their cell.

In a letter to The San Jose Mercury News, Budrow wrote that he killed Kibbe on the day they became cellmates, though he had planned the murder for months after he saw a TV special about him and had sought to share a cell so he could carry it out. Budrow wrote that although he wanted a single cell, he was on "a mission for avenging" Kibbe’s victims.