Inmate killed in incident at Clayton County Jail, sheriff says

Officials are investigating the death of an inmate that happened Monday night at the Clayton County Jail.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has confirmed with FOX 5 that an incident happened around 8 p.m. at the jail that ended with the death of an inmate.

Investigators have not released details about the incident or the identity of the inmate.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which has taken over the investigation into the death.

