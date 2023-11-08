Inmate found dead at Crisp County Detention Center

A 47-year-old male inmate at the Crisp County Detention Center was discovered unresponsive in a holding cell at approximately 1:10 a.m. Nov. 8, according to the Crispy County Sheriff's Office.

Upon finding the inmate unresponsive, the Detention Center staff immediately called for assistance. Responding to the situation were the Crisp County Fire Rescue, Crisp County EMS, and Crisp County Sheriff's Deputies. However, the man was declared deceased at the scene.

The male, who hails from Sumter County, was initially taken into custody by the Georgia State Patrol for DUI and other traffic violations. He had been placed in a holding cell on Nov. 7 around 9:30 p.m. while awaiting booking.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the inmate killed himself. It is important to note that the inmate was alone in the holding cell at the time of the incident, and there were no signs of suspicious circumstances. The Crisp County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the incident. Additionally, in accordance with protocol, Sheriff Hancock has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to conduct an independent inquiry into the matter.

The family of the deceased individual has been notified, although his identity will not be disclosed at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Sheriff Billy Hancock expressed his condolences, saying, "I offer sincere condolences to this individual's family and loved ones. I also recognize the impact occupational exposure to tragedy has on our community's first responders. We have a peer support team and Chaplains who are available to assist the individual's family, our agency, and Crisp County's first responders."