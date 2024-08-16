Inmate dies after series of reported medical incidents at Clayton County Jail

article

A Clayton County Jail inmate has died after being found unresponsive in his cell on Friday.

Perez Denis Martinez, of Atlanta, was initially booked into jail on June 1. He was charged with aggravated animal cruelty and given a $4,000 bond.

According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Martinez passed out and hit his head on Tuesday. After being examined by medical staff, he was cleared to return to his cell.

The same day, he received a psychological assessment after officers noticed he had been refusing to eat.

On Thursday, he experienced a medical emergency, during which he lost consciousness and hit his head again, as described by the sheriff’s office. He remained in the infirmary overnight for observation.

The sheriff’s office reports that Martinez was discovered to have fallen again during a routine head count. He was rushed to Clayton County Emergency Services at Southern Regional Hospital, where he later died.

The Clayton County Medical Examiner's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations are investigating the incident.

The sheriff’s office indicates there are no signs of foul play, but an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.