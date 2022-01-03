Injunction allows patients to keep doctors during Northside-Anthem dispute

Hundreds of thousands of patients can breathe a sigh of relief after a judge issued an injunction allowing them to keep their doctors for now.

The Northside Hospital System and Anthem Blue-Cross Blue-Shield Insurance have been working on a contract, they both can agree on.

Prior to that injunction, 400,000 patents in the Northside system would’ve been forced to scramble to find another doctor. FOX 5 spoke with a patient who said patients never should have been put in that position in the first place.

Both Anthem and Northside said they’re continuing negotiations. They have until the end of the month to reach an agreement.

If they don’t, all Northside facilities and doctors will fall out of network on February 1.

