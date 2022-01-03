Expand / Collapse search

Injunction allows patients to keep doctors during Northside-Anthem dispute

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Judge allows patients to keep their doctors

A big victory for insurance customers in the middle of a pandemic after a judge ruled patients can keep their doctors in the middle of a contract dispute between a health care provider and an insurance company.

ATLANTA - Hundreds of thousands of patients can breathe a sigh of relief after a judge issued an injunction allowing them to keep their doctors for now.

The Northside Hospital System and Anthem Blue-Cross Blue-Shield Insurance have been working on a contract, they both can agree on.

Prior to that injunction, 400,000 patents in the Northside system would’ve been forced to scramble to find another doctor. FOX 5 spoke with a patient who said patients never should have been put in that position in the first place.

Both Anthem and Northside said they’re continuing negotiations. They have until the end of the month to reach an agreement.

If they don’t, all Northside facilities and doctors will fall out of network on February 1.

