Influencer, podcast host files lawsuit against Dunwoody massage parlor

The Brief Influencer and podcast host Melanie Avalon alleges she was assaulted during a massage in Dunwoody. A civil rights attorney announced a lawsuit against the spa. The accused worker is described as unlicensed and linked to other cases.



Social media influencer and health and wellness podcast host Melanie Avalon alleges she was sexually assaulted during a 2022 massage at a Dunwoody spa, prompting a lawsuit against the business.

What we know:

Civil rights attorney Davis announced the lawsuit during a news conference outside his law firm in Decatur, saying the incident happened at Tokyo Massage and Spa. The lawsuit was filed against owner JiaJia Massage Inc.

According to the attorney, Avalon believed she was going to a safe place to relax but instead ended up going to police.

Davis claims the accused massage worker was unlicensed and has been investigated in connection with other similar cases in the metro area.

The lawsuit seeks to hold the business accountable. According to the law firm, another woman was rewarded a $13 million jury verdict after a similar lawsuit was filed against the company.

No additional details about the investigation or possible charges were released.