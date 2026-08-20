Industrial growth along I-85 drives rapid population gains in Jackson County

The Brief Jackson and other counties experience rapid population growth along the Interstate 85 corridor northeast of Gwinnett County. Census data shows Jackson County grew by over 30% between 2020 and 2025, reaching nearly 100,000 residents. Siemens is building a $185 million plant in Pendergrass that will create up to 1,500 jobs paying around $66,000 annually.



Population growth along the Interstate 85 corridor northeast of Gwinnett County is surging as major industrial projects draw new workers to Jackson County.

Rapid growth hits Jackson County

What we know:

Former Hall County resident Valencia Snapp moved to Jefferson six years ago, noting that the area has become just as crowded as Gainesville in that time.

Between 2024 and 2025, Jackson County ranked fourth nationally for population growth among counties with at least 20,000 residents.

Census records regional population surge

By the numbers:

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Jackson County grew by more than 30% between 2020 and 2025, increasing from 75,945 residents to 99,265.

Surrounding areas also saw double-digit jumps, with Barrow County growing 19.4% to 99,773 residents and Hall County expanding 11.7% to 226,568 residents.

Siemens brings major job expansion

The backstory:

Siemens is constructing a $185 million plant in Pendergrass that is expected to create 1,400 to 1,500 jobs next year.

Jackson County Chamber of Commerce CEO Steve Wittry noted the project will offer average wages of roughly $66,000 a year with good benefits.

Industrial parks attract area commuters

Local perspective:

Wittry explained that industrial parks along the I-85 corridor are drawing workers driving 30 to 45 minutes, or even an hour, from Atlanta, Gwinnett County and areas further south.

Local resident Jeffery Pittman called the expansion good for the economy.

County leaders address rapid changes

What we don't know:

Specific infrastructure plans or official policies to manage traffic congestion and suburban sprawl have not been detailed by local officials.

Wittry said county leaders are working closely with city officials to focus on managing growth so that it works for everyone while preserving the community's identity.