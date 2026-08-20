How surveillance video helped Senoia police catch assault suspect

The Brief Isaiah Phillips faces multiple criminal charges after allegedly trying to sexually assault a woman walking in Senoia. Investigators say the attack marks a dangerous escalation in a pattern of similar offenses across metro Atlanta. Authorities previously arrested Phillips for multiple groper incidents in Peachtree City and Roswell department stores.



Senoia police arrested a man Wednesday morning following an attempted sexual assault of a woman walking near downtown.

Senoia police make arrest

What we know:

Authorities took 30-year-old Isaiah Phillips into custody Wednesday morning at a relative's home in Fayetteville.

Officers charged him with battery, sexual battery and false imprisonment after a woman reported a man stalked and attacked her while she was out walking.

Surveillance video captured Phillips following the woman in his vehicle with the headlights off before he grabbed her from behind.

The victim fought off her attacker and screamed, causing him to flee the scene.

Attack probe

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed why Phillips was out of custody despite facing numerous previous charges across neighboring jurisdictions.

Police are still working to determine whether his earlier court cases are pending, if he was out on bond, or if he was on parole at the time of his arrest.

History of prior offenses

The backstory:

Police records show Phillips has a history of sexual battery accusations dating back to November 2023 in Roswell.

In June 2024, Peachtree City police charged Phillips after video showed him stalking and touching women at local Walmart and Kroger stores.

Morrow police also issued an arrest warrant for him on a sexual battery charge in July.

Police warn of escalating violence

What they're saying:

Investigators noted a stark shift in the suspect's behavior compared to prior accusations.

"From what I understand and reading the other reports, the incidents in Roswell and Peachtree City were him grabbing the buttocks of women in department stores or grocery stores and making lewd comments to them," Senoia Police Capt. Jason Ercole said. "But now we're at the point where he's attacking females, pushing them to the ground, covering their mouths, holding them against their will, and assaulting them. So he's definitely escalated and I'm just so glad that we were able to stop him before more victims."

Court proceedings move forward

What's next:

Phillips remains in custody as law enforcement officials prepare for his first court appearance. Local law enforcement expressed hope that the presiding magistrate judge will deny bond given his documented history of offenses.