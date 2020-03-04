Indeed instructs employees to work from home, cites coronavirus outbreak

article

Indeed offices across the globe are empty as the company takes measures to prevent their employees from contracting and spreading the COVID-19 virus.

In a press release, Indeed Inc. has asked their employees to work from home as a means to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 until further notice.

"As the COVID-19 coronavirus evolves into a global health concern, we have made the decision to ask all employees to work from home until further notice. Our goal is to minimize the risk to employees and help to lower the probability of the spread of the virus to you, your families and the communities where we operate," the press release stated.

RELATED: Contaminated cash may spread coronavirus, World Health Organization warns

According to the company, the health and safety of its employees has become a top priority in the midst of the global coronavirus outbreak. The company has offices spread across the globe including seven in North America.

Indeed has also decided to stop all business travel and cancel upcoming Indeed related events, saying "While we recognize these measures will be inconvenient for some, we will do our best to support you. We feel it is the right action to safeguard the health and well-being of our employees while still enabling us to continue to fulfill our mission of helping people get jobs."

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Advertisement

The company has confirmed that none of their employees have contracted COVID-19 at this time and that the steps taken so far are out of an abundance of caution.

RELATED: Report: Amazon employee in Seattle tests positive for coronavirus

Indeed has also said that keeping their employees home will not affect the website's operations, "We are well equipped to continuously serve our job seekers and our clients in a remote work environment."