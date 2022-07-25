Man wanted for indecent exposure, sexual battery at Gwinnett County clothing stores, police say

article

Police are searching for a man wanted for exposing himself and committing acts of sexual battery at multiple stores around Gwinnett County, and they're hoping can help identify him.

Officials say on March 17, the man went to the Clothes Mentor on the 3300 block of Buford Drive in Buford. According to the victim, they were helping the man in the store when he "rubbed his body on them while exposing his private parts." Investigators do not know how the man left the area in that incident.

Months later on July 6, the man entered the Vans store at the Mall of Georgia and rubbed his body on an employee and exposed himself to them, police say. The man fled into the mall when the victim alerted their coworkers.

Investigators say the suspect is also being investigated for similar incidents in Dawson County and other jurisdictions.

The suspect is described as being between 5-feet8-inches and 5-feet-10-inchess tall with a weight between 175 and 200 pounds. He often wears a hat and loose-fitting jeans and has "small, decayed teeth," police said.

If you have any information that could help identify the man, call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).