Inaugural Flamenco Festival dances into Metro Atlanta

It's a first-of-its-kind festival presenting the bold, dramatic music and dance known as flamenco. And what's better than a week of flamenco here in Metro Atlanta? How about three straight weeks of it.

The first-ever Atlanta Flamenco Festival recently launched and will continue through November 2nd, featuring a packed lineup of live music, professional dancing, and flamenco classes for those interested in learning the world-famous style of dance. The festival was organized by A Través, Inc., an Atlanta-based non-profit dedicated to connecting flamenco artists in Spain with local communities in order to spread the artistic form and introduce young people to the music and movement of flamenco. The festival schedule includes evening flamenco classes at the Kalliope Studios Arts Center at the Atlanta Cuban Club in Doraville from October 21st through October 31st, and afternoon flamenco classes will also be offered from October 21st through the 31st at the DeKalb School of the Arts.



For a full list of concerts, events and more information about the Atlanta Flamenco Festival, click over to the festival’s Facebook page here. And to see a little flamenco dancing, click the video player above – because we spent the morning getting some lessons from the experts!