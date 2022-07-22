Immersive experience brings 'Bridgerton' to Atlanta

It was an immediate sensation upon its Netflix premiere on Christmas Day in 2020, soon becoming the most-watched English-language series ever on the streaming service. Then the second season, released this year, drew even more viewers. Now, the high society style of "Bridgerton" is taking over Atlanta, thanks to a unique experience opening at Pullman Yards this week.

The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience is described by creators as an interactive and immersive experience featuring live music and dance, cocktails, and highly detailed rooms perfect for that Instagram moment. The limited-time experience has already been seen in major cities including Los Angeles and Chicago, and made its Atlanta debut Friday, July 15; it’s currently running in 90-minute sessions on Wednesdays through Sundays. The experience is presented by Shondaland, Netflix, and Fever.

Now, let’s talk manners (oh so important in Regency-era London!): you don’t have to wear a "Bridgerton"-inspired costume or formal wear, but it’s encouraged by creators — after all, it’ll make that Instagram picture look way more authentic! Staffers say viewing "Bridgerton" also isn’t a requirement to enjoy the experience, although at this point, who hasn’t watched the series?

Tickets for The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience start at $45 per person and are available for purchase online by clicking here. Pullman Yards Building 1 is located at 225 Rogers Street in Atlanta.

We know you can’t wait to see inside The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience — and we couldn’t either. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning there!