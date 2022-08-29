Mattie's Call issued for missing Clayton County man with diabetes

article

Clayton County police are asking for help finding a 25-year-old man with diabetes who has been missing for over half a day.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 25-year-old Immanuel Eason.

According to police, Eason was last seen on the 10,000 block of Briarbay Loop in Jonesboro before 7 p.m. Sunday. Officials say he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, Tourette syndrome, and diabetes.

The missing man is described as being 5-feet-10-inches tall with a weight of 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Eason was last known to be wearing a black Polo hoodie, a red Atlanta Falcons T-shirt, and ash black ripped jeans.

If you have any information about where Eason could be, call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.