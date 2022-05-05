Expand / Collapse search
'I'm numb': Woman dies in sister's arms after Detroit drive-by shooting

By Robin Murdoch and Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Michigan
FOX 2 Detroit

Mother of 3 killed in Detroit drive-by shooting

Princess Dobbs was sitting at the kitchen table with her sister when someone fired more than a dozen shots into a Detroit home, hitting and killing her.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman is mourning her sister after she was killed in a drive-by shooting in Detroit over the weekend.

Precious Dobbs said she was sitting at the kitchen table with her sister, Princess Dobbs, when someone fired more than a dozen shots into her home in the 13500 block of Rockdale around 11 p.m. Sunday. 

Princess, 36, was struck, and died in her sister's arms.

Princess Dobbs

"I'm numb. I don't have feeling. I don't know what do or say," Precious said. "I don't want anyone to have a memory of a loved one going like that. I don't wish that, I don't wish this feeling on anybody at all."

Princess leaves behind three children, including a 2-year-old. 

"I feel empty. If you see Princess, you see Precious; if you see Precious, you see Princess," Precious said. "It's not going to be that no more. It's just going to be me. That hurts. They don't know how bad they hurt me."

Police are still looking for the shooter.

Footage that police released show black and white images of a sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Cruze, speeding between vehicles away from the scene. 

wjbk_DPD-drive-by-suspect_050522.jpg

A Gofundme for the victim and her family was setup. You can find the link here. 