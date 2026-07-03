'I'm drunk. It's okay': Gwinnett DUI arrest caught on video

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The Brief A Gwinnett County man is facing DUI-related charges after police say he admitted he was drunk following a crash. Officers say the driver hit another vehicle, tried to leave the scene and then climbed into the back seat of his car. Police are reminding drivers to use a rideshare or designate a sober driver this holiday weekend.



With Fourth of July celebrations in full swing, Gwinnett County police are sharing a reminder that driving under the influence is never worth the risk.

What we know:

A man is facing DUI-related charges after officers say he admitted he was drunk following a crash and insisted, "It's okay."

According to police, the incident happened last month after Frisly Perez-Aguilar allegedly struck another vehicle and attempted to drive away.

Body camera video released by police captures the driver repeatedly saying, "I'm drunk. I'm drunk. It's okay."

Police say it wasn't okay.

What they're saying:

Investigators said when an officer approached the vehicle, Perez-Aguilar climbed into the back seat, an apparent attempt to distance himself from the driver's seat after the crash.

As thousands of Georgians travel and celebrate over the holiday weekend, law enforcement agencies are increasing DUI enforcement and urging anyone who plans to drink to make a safe plan before heading out.

Their message is simple: designate a sober driver, call a friend or use a rideshare service. A ride home costs far less than a DUI—or a crash that could change lives forever.