Illinois man wanted for murder of girlfriend's 10-month-old baby arrested in Atlanta, FBI says

Agents with the FBI have arrested an Illinois man accused of murdering his girlfriend's baby after he reportedly fled to Atlanta.

The FBI tells FOX 5 that 28-year-old Zashawntray Pickett of Rockford, Illinois has been on the run since Oct. 29, when the 10-month-old was pronounced dead at Lurie’s Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

Authorities issued a warrant for Pickett's arrest for first-degree murder.

On Saturday morning, the FBI and the Atlanta and DeKalb County Police Departments found Pickett in Georgia and took him into custody without incident.

Zashawntray Pickett (DeKalb County Police Department)

Officials say Pickett was also wanted on six outstanding warrants for charges that included domestic battery, stalking, criminal trespassing, burglary, and criminal damage to property.

He's expected to be extradited back to Illinois in the future.