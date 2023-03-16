Ikea recalls over 22K mirrors due to laceration hazard

article

Ikea is recalling more than 22,000 mirrors that could fall and pose a laceration hazard to customers, according to federal safety regulators.

The plastic fittings on Ikea's LETTAN flat mirrors, which attach the mirror to the wall, have the potential to break and cause the mirror to fall, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

"IKEA develops its products using a rigorous risk assessment and testing program, to make sure that the products live up to all applicable laws and standards on the markets where they are sold," the company said in a statement on its website.

CHAIRS SOLD AT TJMAXX, HOMEGOODS AND MARSHALLS RECALLED AFTER REPORTED INJURIES

Still, "it has come to our attention that some of the fittings that attach LETTAN mirrors to the wall, have been breaking," the company continued. "This has in turn led to some mirrors unexpectedly falling."

The recall was initiated after the Swedish furniture company received 55 reports of such incidents occurring around the world. This includes one report of a mirror falling off the wall in the U.S., officials said.

The recall involves all sizes of the LETTAN flat mirrors, according to the notice. Each one is frameless, measuring 38 inches high and with different widths.

DISNEY-THEMED MICKEY MOUSE, BUZZ LIGHTYEAR, AND OTHER FIGURINES RECALLED DUE TO CHOKING HAZARD

The mirrors impacted in the recall have a date stamp before and including 2105. The first two digits represent the year and the last two digits represent the week of manufacture, the CPSC said.

The recalled mirrors were sold at Ikea stores nationwide and online between December 2019 through October 2022.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company is urging all of its customers that purchased the mirror to stop using it and to order replacement wall fittings, which will be free.

Read more on FOX Business.



