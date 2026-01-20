'Tactical urbanism' deployed in Southwest Atlanta to install protected pedestrian lanes

The Brief Dozens of volunteers installed a protected walk lane on Merrill Avenue near Oakland Drive. The project was approved by the Department of Transportation. City council members were there to praise the low-cost, short-term safety improvements.



The sounds of drills, leaf blowers, and community echoed down Merrill Avenue in Southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

Dozens of volunteers installed a protected pedestrian lane as part of a "tactical urbanism" project, led by the nonprofit street safety advocacy organization PropelATL.

Residents there say the improvements have been long overdue in and around the Oakland City MARTA station, in spots that can be incredibly dangerous to pedestrians.

"The gears of the city do move slow. So we get out, we do our part," John Sears, president of the Oakland City Community Organization, said. "We really don't have any continuous sidewalks anywhere throughout the neighborhood."

What we know:

The project was funded by Propel ATL with grant money, the organization said.

The project was done with the Atlanta Department of Transportation's approval through a special permitting process (https://atldot.atlantaga.gov/services-2/tactical-urbanism).

It was also to the delight of Councilmembers Eshe Collins and Antonio Brown, who showed up on Saturday to show their support.

What they're saying:

"These are community led, low cost projects," Sagirah Jones of Propel ATL said. "The tactical urbanism program is part and parcel of the city's Vision Zero plan."

Sears said the project also brought neighbors together.

"It really was a great example," he said. "To see how all the community can come together on this one little street and, and in the middle of one neighborhood it helps us to bond, it helps us to connect. It helps us to accomplish some things."

What's next:

Propel ATL is focused on a similar project in the Mosley Park neighborhood next.

The nonprofit is also hosting a tactical urbanism workshop on February 24 to explain how it all works: https://www.letspropelatl.org/tu-workshop26