Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 4:51 PM EDT until SUN 5:30 PM EDT, Meriwether County
6
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 4:53 PM EDT until SUN 5:45 PM EDT, Upson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 4:31 PM EDT until SUN 5:15 PM EDT, Coweta County, Heard County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SUN 3:34 PM EDT until SUN 9:00 PM EDT, Bartow County, Carroll County, Clayton County, Coweta County, Douglas County, Fayette County, Paulding County, Polk County, Spalding County, Upson County, Butts County, Newton County, Paulding County, Haralson County, Meriwether County, Lamar County, Heard County
Heat Advisory
from SUN 11:28 AM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Heat Advisory
from SUN 11:35 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Newton County, Morgan County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

IHOP offers all-you-can-eat pancakes for restaurant's 65th birthday

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Food and Drink
Fox TV Stations
857540a9- article

Pancakes at IHOP (Photo by Bill Tompkins/Getty Images)

IHOP is celebrating its 65th birthday with an all-you-can-eat deal on their signature pancakes.

From now through Aug. 27, anyone who orders a breakfast combo will get all-you-can-eat pancakes on the side. Additional pancakes come two at a time.

READ MORE: McDonald's to debut new spinoff restaurant concept called CosMc's next year

For the less hungry patrons, you can get all-you-can-eat pancakes without the breakfast combo for $5. It starts with a stack of five pancakes and comes with unlimited stacks of two to follow.

Other birthday deals at IHOP include:

  • A free kids meal with each full-priced adult entree from 4 pm - 10 pm daily
  • 65-cent delivery
  • A free pancake combo if you join IHOP rewards and make your first purchase.
GettyImages-1354278328.jpg

International House of Pancakes restaurant entrance showing IHOP logo, Spokane Valley, Washington mall, (Photo by: Don and Melinda Crawford/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

IHOP has also teamed up with actor Kevin Bacon for this year’s birthday campaign. Bacon will be sharing videos on his TikTok page about anniversary deals at IHOP using the hashtag #pancakes4kevin.

IHOP has 1,790 restaurants across the globe, including restaurants in all 50 states, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the U.S.