Iconic Atlanta restaurant in Virginia-Highland enters new chapter

article

The Brief Murphy’s Restaurant to change ownership in January Father-and-son chefs take over iconic Atlanta spot Restaurant to remain open with no interruptions



Murphy’s Restaurant, a longtime fixture in Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighborhood, will change ownership in early January, marking a new chapter for the 45-year-old dining institution.

What we know:

Founder and owner Tom Murphy announced the restaurant will be sold on Jan. 5, 2026, to its current executive chef, Matt McCarthy, and his father, Gregg McCarthy, a veteran chef who previously led Murphy’s kitchen from 2005 to 2009.

Murphy said the decision to sell was strategic and focused on long-term stewardship of the restaurant, adding that his three children will remain minority stakeholders. He plans to stay active in the Atlanta community while pursuing new entrepreneurial projects.

Murphy’s began in 1980 as a class project while Murphy was a student at Georgia State University. What started as a feasibility study for a "neighborhood delicatessen" grew into one of Atlanta’s most recognizable dining destinations.

Over the decades, Murphy’s has served as a culinary launching pad for several prominent Atlanta chefs and restaurateurs. The restaurant was recently honored by the Atlanta City Council with a proclamation recognizing its 45 years of service, hospitality, and community impact, including its longtime partnership with Good Measure Meals and Project Open Hand.

What's next:

The restaurant will continue operating without interruption under the new ownership.