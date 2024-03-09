2 killed in deadly I-75 multi-car crash near South Marietta Parkway

Two people have been pronounced dead following a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 near South Marietta Parkway.

It happened on the northbound side of the interstate at 2:14 a.m. on Saturday.

A black 2023 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by 62-year-old Susan Wals of Hudsonville, Michigan was rear-ended by a black 2016 Acura ILX, driven by 33-year-old Carl Moore of Lake Park.

The Chrysler stopped on the right shoulder while the Acura continued rotating into traffic. A black 2015 Audi Q5, driven by 44-year-old Brandon Weaver of Marietta, crashed into the Acura and a white 2022 Freightliner Cascadia truck driven by 23-year-old Sukhpreet Singh of Brampton, Ontario, crashed into both of them.

Carl Moore and James Mettle, two passengers in the Acura, were killed.

Weaver and his passenger in the Audi, Monica Wilburn, were taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

All passengers from the Freightliner and the Chrysler, including a 4-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl were uninjured.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any additional information about this wreck, please call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.