Police searching for driver in I-75 exit ramp hit-and-run

Clayton County police are searching for the driver of a truck involved in a hit and run where Interstate 75 and 285 meet Wednesday night.

Officials say the accident happened shortly before 9 p.m. on the ramp going from I-75 to I-285 westbound.

According to investigators, two tractor-trailers had stopped on the shoulder of the interstate and a HERO unit had arrived to help with the disabled vehicles. Around that time, officials say a third truck tried to pass the stopped vehicles, hitting one of the disabled tractor-trailers and two of the drivers. The truck then fled the scene.

Medics took one of the victims to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries, which police describe as not life-threatening. The other victim's condition is unknown.

Witnesses were not able to get a description of the semi-truck.

Officials are asking anyone who witnesses the accident or may have any information that could help in the investigation to call the Clayton County Police Department.

