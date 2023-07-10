1 person critically injured, 2 lanes closed after possible ejection in I-75 car crash

Traffic is down to just two southbound lanes on I-75 where a bad accident has critically injured one person.

Atlanta police say the accident happened near I-75 SB and West Paces Ferry Road NW.

Officials have not released many details surrounding the incident, but confirmed "one of the involved parties" was in critical condition.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.