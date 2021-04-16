Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until SAT 7:15 PM EDT, Clay County
9
Tornado Warning
from SAT 7:02 PM EDT until SAT 7:30 PM EDT, Dougherty County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 5:52 PM EDT until SAT 10:00 PM EDT, Bartow County, Carroll County, Cherokee County, Clayton County, Cobb County, Coweta County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fayette County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Paulding County, Polk County, Spalding County, Upson County, Rockdale County, Butts County, Newton County, Walton County, Paulding County, Haralson County, Meriwether County, Lamar County, Heard County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 6:50 PM EDT until SAT 7:30 PM EDT, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 4:00 PM EDT until SAT 10:00 PM EDT, Clay County, Dougherty County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 7:05 PM EDT until SAT 7:45 PM EDT, Clay County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SAT 7:30 PM EDT, Irwin County
Significant Weather Advisory
until SAT 7:30 PM EDT, Walker County, Chattooga County, Paulding County, Haralson County, Carroll County
Significant Weather Advisory
until SAT 7:15 PM EDT, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Jackson County, Madison County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Clarke County, Oglethorpe County

Man arrested after calling medical center to report lost cocaine: Cops

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
New York
FOX 5 NY
article

​Jose Espinosa, 40, of Franklin Square. (NCPD) ​

NEW YORK - A man was arrested on Long Island after he called a medical center to say he had left his cocaine there, said police.

Jose Espinosa, 40, of Franklin Square returned home from a medical facility in East Garden City Thursday morning when he realized he had lost a substance believed to be cocaine, said police.

Espinosa called the facility and described what was missing. An employee found the substance and called police.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Cops responded and determined the substance was cocaine. Espinosa was arrested at his home on Benris Avenue.

He is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. He will be arraigned on Friday in Mineola.