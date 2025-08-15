I-985 crash in Flowery Branch injures driver, sends debris into oncoming Jeep

article

The Brief A southbound Toyota on I-985 malfunctioned, hit the median barrier, and injured its driver. Debris from the Toyota struck a northbound Jeep, damaging its fender and windshield but injuring no one. All southbound lanes and one northbound lane were closed for about two hours before reopening.



Traffic is moving again on Interstate 985 after a Friday evening crash that left one driver injured and closed all southbound lanes for about two hours.

What we know:

The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. near Exit 12, according to the Flowery Branch Police Department.

Officers found a Toyota passenger vehicle tangled in the median barrier cables.

About a quarter mile north, a Jeep Cherokee with a damaged front fender and windshield was also stopped.

Investigators determined the Toyota, heading south, suffered a mechanical malfunction that caused the driver to lose control and hit the barrier.

The impact sent a metal bracket flying into the path of the northbound Jeep, puncturing both the fender and windshield.

The Jeep’s driver told officers an unknown projectile had struck the vehicle while traveling northbound.

The Toyota’s driver was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with minor injuries. The Jeep’s driver was not hurt.

Hall County sheriff’s deputies helped direct traffic while lanes were closed. One left northbound lane was also shut down. All lanes reopened just before 7 p.m.

What we don't know:

No word on the exact cause of the mechanical failure, if charges will be filed or a citation issues, and the full extent of the damage to the vehicles.