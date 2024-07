Image 1 of 3 ▼

A crash on Interstate 285 northbound before Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Wednesday morning temporarily closed all lanes.

All lanes were closed when SkyFOX 5 flew over the scene at around 8 a.m.

The crash appears to involve at least 2 semi-truck trailers. Traffic was backed up to before SR-166.

Drivers should use I-75/I-85 or Highway 29 as an alternate route.