I-85 SB at GA-400 closed due to deadly incident | What we know

Traffic along Interstate 85 southbound near Georgia 400 is shut down after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian, according to police.

What we know:

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, all lanes of southbound traffic have been shut near the Buford Connector overpass.

Authorities are urging motorists to avoid the area.

The reason listed is a police incident.

What we don't know:

It is not clear when the road will reopen.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.

The Source: The Georgia Department of Transportation provided the details for this article.




