I-85 crash in Atlanta leaves 1 hospitalized

A crash along Interstate 85 northbound sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday evening.

It happened at around 8:50 p.m. just above the I-75/85 split and before the Buford Highway exit.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found the driver of one of the vehicles and was rushed in critical condition to an area hospital.

Three lanes of traffic were blocked for a couple of hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.