I-85 chase ends with PIT maneuver, North Carolina man arrested

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The Brief A North Carolina man was arrested Oct. 2 after authorities say he drove toward officers in the emergency lane of Interstate 85. A state trooper used a PIT maneuver to stop the pickup, and officers used pepper spray and a Taser during the arrest. Lavonia police are seeking warrants for four charges, with additional charges pending through the Georgia State Patrol.



A North Carolina man was arrested after authorities say he drove a pickup toward officers conducting an unrelated traffic stop on Interstate 85, prompting a pursuit.

What we know:

The incident happened Oct. 2 on southbound I-85 near mile marker 167, according to the Lavonia Police Department. The department’s K-9 unit was assisting the Georgia State Patrol with a traffic stop when a Chevrolet Silverado approached law enforcement personnel in the emergency lane.

Police identified the driver as Hector Uriel Aviles Ferrer, 24, of Robbins, North Carolina.

An officer signaled for Ferrer to stop, but the pickup continued forward, forcing the officer to move out of its path, police said. Ferrer then continued southbound.

Pursuit ends with PIT maneuver

After concluding the original traffic stop, a state trooper and a Lavonia officer pursued the Silverado. The Lavonia officer assisted because the trooper was working alone, according to the department.

Near mile marker 165, the trooper performed a PIT maneuver that disabled the pickup.

Police said Ferrer physically resisted as the trooper and Lavonia officer attempted to arrest him. The Lavonia officer used pepper spray, and a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy arrived. A Taser was also used before Ferrer was taken into custody. The release did not identify who deployed the Taser.

Warrants sought

What's next:

Lavonia police said they are seeking warrants charging Ferrer with aggravated assault on a peace officer, felony fleeing and attempting to elude, obstruction of law enforcement and failure to obey an authorized person directing traffic.

Additional charges are pending through the Georgia State Patrol, according to the release.