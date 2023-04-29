I-75 traffic backed up due to crash involving overturned power truck, multiple cars
article
MARIETTA, Ga. - Traffic traveling southbound on I-75 is backed up due to an accident that between South Marietta Parkway and Delk Road late Saturday night.
Officials say multiple vehicles collided with an overturned power/bucket truck, closing at least three lanes of traffic.
So far, officials say no injuries have been reported. However, they do warn drivers against delays in the area until midnight or later as responders work to clear the roadway.